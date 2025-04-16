The first Blind Culinary School to open in KZN

TO HELP people who are blind become self-sufficient and give them a head start in creating their own home industries, the KZN Blind and Deaf Society will soon launch a first-of–its-kind Blind Culinary School. The school, sponsored by the Dr Govind Foundation, will teach students to make teas, coffees, cook meals and bake.

Sanjay Bhimjee, 56, of Sherwood, a former radio presenter, programmes manager and braille teacher, who has joined the course, said he looked forward to learning to cook and being independent in the kitchen. “I am only able to make tea and coffee, and cut potatoes and onions. I am not kitchen savvy. I am eager to learn to be self-sufficient because I hope to get a place of my own soon. This course will allow me to fend for myself," said Bhimjee. “Most blind people are trained to depend on someone but as times change, you realise there is a lot you need to do and can do to be independent, as opposed to depending on a friend or usually a woman to do it for you."

Bhimjee, who is vegetarian, said a friend taught him to cut potatoes and onions. "But it has been ages since I did it. Nowadays, these things are done for me by different people and I take it for granted. Being a vegetarian, I am excited to hopefully learn to make my favourite vegetable curries and fry chips. I am also looking forward to working in a team. The course is a great initiative." Bhimjee, who was born blind, is currently unemployed.

"I am looking for a job. I feel I have so much to offer. I have been looking for opportunities but there does not seem to be any. I hope to gain new skills after the course, so I can move to a place where there are better job opportunities, and I will be independent." Speaking about the Blind Culinary School and the society's mission to equip blind students to be independent in the kitchen, Veetha Sewkaran, the president of the society, said she drew inspiration from Christine Ha. Ha is a blind American MasterChef winner and cookbook author, who went against all odds and achieved success despite her challenges.

"I watched the MasterChef series and was amazed at what Christine had achieved. This will be the first school of its kind in the province. It will equip blind students with essential life skills and empower them to become self-sufficient and independent. This is an exciting milestone for our society." She said the unemployment rate among people who are blind was high, and most of them were school-leavers. Sewkaran said they therefore hoped to gain the attention of the hospitality industry. "They need to know there is nothing wrong with employing a blind or deaf chef, waiter, or receptionist. In Pietermaritzburg, we have noticed that a few hotels have deaf baristas, and that they work well. We thought that training blind people would reduce the number of unemployed people with disabilities."

She said a hotel in Cape Town employed people with disabilities to fulfil the roles of security personnel, receptionists, waiters and baristas. “Two-thirds of their employees were people with disabilities, especially those who are deaf. I always knew that people with disabilities were capable of fulfilling these roles and being contributors to society, and we want to empower those that have a passion to learn. “Even if they do not want to cook or bake as a home industry, they can enroll as students to learn to be self-sufficient, without relying on others, and be proud of it."

She said when a person was blind, the person's family was often overprotective. This, she added, sometimes hindered their yearning to be independent. “It is only natural for family members to want to protect someone with a disability from harm, but this often hinders the development of someone who is able to perform certain tasks. "There is a fear of allowing blind people to use the stove or kettle. If they are taught how to operate the devices and perform the tasks, they will easily do the tasks in no time.

“Our orientation and mobility team went to homes and advised on the kind of equipment the majority of households have, so we can equip the kitchen with the same types of appliances. "Braille measuring cups and spoons, liquid indicators that help decipher the temperature of food or water, and stainless steel and enamel cutlery will ensure that blind students remain safe in the kitchen." She added: “During the orientation, students will be familiarised with the kitchen and shown where the appliances are located. We will not use glass cutlery, so that the students are not at risk of hurting themselves. The programme will be held over 12 weeks, and at the end of it, students will receive a certificate of participation. The class can accommodate five students per course.