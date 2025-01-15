Top achiever Muhammad Patel celebrates a stellar 95.33% and 9 distinctions at Rondebosch Boys’ High in Cape Town

Rondebosch Boys' High School has achieved another academic milestone as top student Muhammad Patel secured an exceptional nine distinctions with a 95.33% average in the 2024 matric. Patel, who took on the additional challenge of Advanced Mathematics and Advanced English, attributes his success to a balanced approach combining dedicated study with family time and sports activities.

"I knew I had put in a lot of hard work but seeing it all come together like this is incredibly rewarding," says Patel, who maintained a pragmatic approach to the pressures of his final year. "I didn't stress myself out too much as I knew that my hard work and prayers would produce the results." His systematic approach to academic excellence included clear goal-setting and strong organisational skills, strategies that proved crucial in managing the demanding workload of his chosen subjects.

"The decision to take Advanced Mathematics and Advanced English was driven by my passion for both subjects," Patel explains. "I wanted to explore these disciplines at a deeper level, knowing that challenging myself would contribute to personal growth." This not only positions him among the top 10 NSC candidates in the Western Cape, but also earns him a coveted Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship to the University of Cape Town (UCT) to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor.

“I have been offered the Vice Chancellors Scholarship to UCT to study medicine,” said Patel School Headmaster Shaun Simpson describes Patel as both a natural leader and team player. "His loyalty to the school and positive contributions are beyond question," Simpson says, highlighting the young achiever's well-rounded character.

The achievement reflects a family commitment to educational excellence. Patel's father, Samir Patel, emphasises the role of discipline and routine in his son's success. "Achieving a 95.33% aggregate reflects not just Muhammad's dedication but also the encouragement provided by his school and teachers," he says. Despite the fierce academic competition at Rondebosch Boys' High, Patel saw the challenging environment as motivation.

"The competition was tough, but this gave me even more reason to try my absolute best," he says. Looking ahead, Patel plans to channel his outstanding results into a medical career. "My affinities for sciences and communication make Medicine the best choice," he says, already focused on his next academic challenge.