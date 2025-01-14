Top achievers Malwandla Baloyi and Sboniso Mathebula overcome major life obstacles to shine in 2024 Matric results

Two young South Africans, Malwandla Baloyi, who lives with brittle bone disease, and Sboniso Mathebula, who was raised by her aunt after his parents' deaths, defied significant challenges to become top achievers in the Matric Class of 2024. Baloyi, 18, who was a Grade 12 learner at Pretoria New Hope School lives with osteogenesis imperfects (OI), which is commonly known as brittle bone disease - a genetic condition that causes bones to break easily. She relies on the use of a wheelchair.

In addition to that, Baloyi also has scoliosis, which is a condition that causes a sideways curve of the spine. Speaking with IOL News Baloyi described her academic journey as “hectic,” with intense pain from her condition affecting her focus throughout the year. “I was going through a lot of pain throughout the academic year, due to my brittle bone disease,” she said at the ceremony of the top achievers on Monday.



https://twitter.com/iol/status/1878876135733461176?s=46 “In the beginning of the year, I was very distracted. I didn’t focus more on my schoolwork due to my condition as it was very painful, but in the end, I decided to prioritise school.” Another challenge, she said, was managing her expectations.

“I was trying to make everybody happy and impressing others. But I overcame that by realising I should be happy with what I do first before trying to impress others,” Baloyi told IOL News. Baloyi said when she received a call from the Department of Basic Education informing her that she was a top achiever, she was in disbelief and joy. “I was very excited, very happy, as I never expected to be here. It was by God’s grace that I made it here,” she said.

“I was very grateful and very overwhelmed by the fact that I worked hard and managed to be here.”



Despite the challenges, Baloyi said she plans to study psychology at Stellenbosch University.

Mathebula, 18, from Mayflower Secondary School in Mpuluzi, Mpumalanga, also faced difficulties. Following the death of his parents, he was raised by his aunt in a financially strained and struggling home.

“We had little money for study resources,” Mathebula said. “It was very hard.” https://twitter.com/iol/status/1878767671472472411?s=46 Despite the challenges, Mathebula was motivated by his home situation to succeed.

“My home situation motivated me that if I study hard and be successful, I can change my home situation,” he said. “My township will be known because of me. Because I believe that when you rise, you must rise with other people. So, I have to rise and help others.” Mathebula, who grew up without a father figure, also acknowledged that his aunt’s struggles made his own journey more difficult.

“She had a child, was not working, but we survived on a Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) grant,” he said. “But I am very happy with what I have achieved.” Mathebula plans to study computer science, specialising in mathematics, at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“I am absolutely happy because now I am inspiring other kids from my township that no matter what situation you are coming from, it is possible,” he said. The achievements of the two learners came as the national pass rate for the 2024 Matric Class reached a historic 87.3%, an increase from 82.9% in 2023. Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube announced the results at Mosaiek Church, in Fairland, Johannesburg, on Monday night.