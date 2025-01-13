Top achievers urged to embrace integrity and leave the world a better place

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday encouraged the country’s 39 top achievers for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) to become ethical leaders, to be kind and leave an impact in whatever they do. “Be a better person who leaves the world better than you found it. Be an ethical leader, think about what it is that you have been taught and apply that in your work life because you are future leaders and today's hope," Gwarube said.

“We require leaders who are innovators, who are thinkers. We require ethical leaders. For too long we have never paid attention as a country, as a continent, to ethics.” The 39 pupils joined Gwarube as her guests at the Ministerial breakfast, held in Fairlands, Johannesburg. She said the theme for the matric results was a Protea flower, which she said symbolises renewal and that it thrives in adversity. She added that the Class of 2024 began their high school journey in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown which compelled them to adapt to a new norm of learning, but they persevered.

Gwarube said four years ago when Covid-19 hit, “we were petrified, and we did not know what would happen”. “Today (Monday) we will honour two extraordinary learners who will be receiving the special ministerial award for overcoming immense adversity to achieve excellent results in the NSC,” she said. She said the pupils are thriving in spite of the challenges and have braved difficult situations to achieve great results.

“We want to make sure that the 13.5 million learners in the country have access to good quality education so that they too can become the beacon of hope for their families and change the lives of many South Africans.” She said South Africa with all its complexities, is a beautiful country to belong to. “The next chapter will be written by you. Invest in yourselves and make sure you are constantly growing. Leave an impact in whatever you do. Be kind, be a better person who leaves the world better than you found it,” she said.

The gathering acknowledged academic excellence and highlighted the challenges the learners overcame to reach the milestone. Among the celebrated pupils were matriculants from all provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Gauteng, and Limpopo. One stand out student was Rayyan Ebrahim from Pinelands High School. He is set to pursue a degree in Data Science and Computer Science this year. However, his journey to success was not without obstacles.

“Covid-19 and load shedding have been two of the biggest challenges during my high school journey. I really had to be adaptable to overcome these challenges. This meant waking up early and sleeping late sometimes. I am thankful and grateful for the support I received from my parents as well as from my teachers,” Ebrahim said. Gauteng's representative, Msawenkosi Buthelezi, spoke about the hurdles he faced, including extreme workload compounded by financial difficulties and personal health challenges. “To tell you the truth, I did not think I would be here due to the health challenges that I went through, which required me to undergo psychological help. I also had to deal with financial challenges while prioritising my studies. I am grateful for the help and support I received from my teachers and my family,” he noted.

Sibusiso Buthelezi of Zimele High School in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal expressed similar sentiments. Excited about his acceptance to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town, Sibusiso credited the unwavering support of his community, family, and teachers for his success. “From a very young age, I have been fascinated by numbers and mathematics, and I believe that with my strengths and capabilities, I will be able to achieve my dreams,” he said. Gwarube commended teachers who remain the backbone of the education system, noting, “Even in the difficult time of the South African economy, we are constantly dealing with budget pressures. Teachers are the ones that stand in the last line of defence in the education system, and so we say to them thank you for the work you do in shaping young minds.”

Gwarube further expressed gratitude to the three pillars crucial to the pupils’ success—students, teachers, and parents—for their sacrifices and dedication. “Learners, we are here to celebrate your brilliance,” she stated. Gwarube remarked on the connection between educational quality and the profound inequalities that continue to plague South African society. “We can't change the trajectory of South Africa or its inequality unless we make sure that education is at the cornerstone of everything we do.”