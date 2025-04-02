Travel agency allegedly scams pensioners out of thousands for cancelled Drakensberg holiday

More than 70 pensioners from Umkomaas were allegedly scammed by a travel agency, losing thousands of rand for a promised trip to the Drakensberg that was never booked. The pensioners, from a senior citizens group, paid R1 950 each for the trip, which was planned for December 17 to 21, 2024, but the trip was postponed due to bad weather conditions.

The trip was rescheduled to March this year, but was cancelled by the travel agency. The pensioners were promised a refund, but they alleged the travel agency then evaded them. This prompted the pensioners to seek help from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). Prem Balram, the head of Rusa, said relatives of the pensioners made contact with his team for assistance.

“The families were seeking assistance for 72 pensioners, who paid R1 950 each for a trip to a resort in the Drakensberg. The money was paid to an Indian man, who is a former Park Rynie resident. Payments were done in cash and via electronic transfers via a senior citizens group,” Balram said. The itinerary that was provided to the pensioners An itinerary was provided to the pensioners. They were promised a dance night, a sports day, a pool day and an evening dress-up event. Motivational talks were included. “The initial holiday was postponed due to inclement weather. The trip was then re-scheduled for March 2025 and it was cancelled with promises of a refund. When the travel company became evasive, the families believed they were scammed and they made enquiries with the resort.