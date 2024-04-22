Trinity International Bible University not registered with authorities, says Higher Education Minister

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has slammed the unregistered Trinity International Bible University for conferring honorary doctorates to South African celebrities, including celebrated actor Sello Maake kaNcube, saying the award was not worth the paper it was written on. Nzimande said the so-called university was not authorised to offer any honorary doctorates and qualifications because it was not legally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.

“According to our records, Trinity International Bible University is not a registered private higher education institution. “Trinity International Bible University is therefore not authorised to offer any qualifications, including honorary degrees,” he said in a statement. This comes after Maake kaNcube posted several pictures on social media celebrating the so-called honorary doctorate which led to citizens questioning the validity of the award.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2



Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube 🤩🥰😍



Someone please… pic.twitter.com/PqqyFtfAke — Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) April 20, 2024 Nzimande said they had nothing against Trinity or the individuals but were disturbed by the persistent disregard for the Department's regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University. Nzimande threatened legal action against the so-called university and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department's regulations. According to the minister, they had written to Trinity before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations.