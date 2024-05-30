WCED admissions: Don’t stress, 30,000 spaces still to become available

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that parents who applied for Grades 1 and 8 submissions for 2025 are able to review the outcome of their applications. Parents will be able to view the list of schools they applied to, along with the outcome of the application to each school visible.

WCED Director of Communications, Bronagh Hammond said schools have been applying their admission policies over the past few weeks to determine successful applicants based on their capacity. What to do if your child has received an offer of admission Parents who received an offer of school placement should click on the button that will be visible to confirm and accept placement. Parents have until June 14 to confirmed the placement of their children at schools. If this is not done by the due date, the highest-ranked choice of school will automatically be accepted and confirmed.

“We appeal to parents to confirm their places as soon as possible, as this will free up places for other learners. This is especially important where a learner has received offers from multiple schools. “Once these ‘double parked’ learners are confirmed to a specific school, the places at the other schools can be offered to other learners. Once the choice of school is confirmed, parents are required to drop off their hard-copy documents at this school,” Hammond said. What to do if your child has not received any offers The WCED said there will be learners who have not been successfully place during this initial phase.

“We know that this is extremely stressful and disappointing, but we appeal to parents to bear in mind that we are still very early in the admissions process, and thousands of places will still open up. “For example, thousands of Grade 8 learners have been ‘double parked’, allowing over 30,000 spaces to still become available to other learners, once parents have confirmed their choices,” Hammond said. Parents have been advised to stay in touch with the schools they have applied to and to request that the learner be placed on the waiting list.

“While the wait is stressful, there will be many shifts within the system as parents confirm and decline places. This happens over the next few months or so as schools finalise their admissions lists. If parents still do not have a place for their child later this year, the Department will assist them with placement options,” Hammond said. You need to do this if you have not yet applied The online admissions system for Grade 1 and 8 applications is closed. However, parents can still apply for the 2025 academic year by applying at one of the education district offices or at a school. While the schools will be able to capture the applications, it will not confirm acceptance. Parents can call 0861 819 919 for further advice if required.