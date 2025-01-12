Western Cape Education MEC says wait is almost over for class of 2024

Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier, has reminded Cape residents that the national and provincial pass rates for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will be announced on Tuesday, 14 January 2025. The national results event, which will be held in Gauteng, will also recognise individual candidates who have achieved outstanding results at the national level.

“While the percentage pass rate is an important indicator when assessing the matric results, we must also consider other indicators such as the quality and quantity of passes. This gives a far better picture of improving learning outcomes in the Western Cape. “These indicators include the number of candidates achieving a bachelors pass, the number of candidates writing and passing, and reducing the number of underperforming schools,” Maynier said. “We hope to improve our overall pass rate of 81.5% achieved in 2023 and our bachelors pass rate of 42.2% in 2023, and in both cases, we also hope to improve the number of candidates who achieved these results.”

In the 2023 matric exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) achieved the top Mathematics pass rate of 75.4% and the top Physical Science pass rate of 82.2%, Maynier said. “Again, we would like to see improved results in these areas, but will also focus on the quality of passes for these subjects.” The individual candidate results for Western Cape learners will be released at schools and on the WCED website on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, at 10h00.

“While our matrics await their individual results, we urge them to remember that there are options for those candidates that did not achieve their desired results. We encourage all learners who did not pass their exams not to give up and to continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12,” Maynier said. They can apply for a re-mark or re-check if they do not feel their results reflect their performance, or write the exams in June. More information on these options is available on the WCED website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams Maynier added that there are also measures in place to receive counselling for matrics who are disappointed with their results, either by approaching their school, which will put them in touch with the relevant officials in the district offices, or by phoning the Safe Schools Hotline on 0800 45 46 47. “We wish all of our matrics the best of luck for the release of the results.”

On Friday, the WCED said that besides the release of the NSC results they are also looking ahead to the results of the Language and Mathematics systemic tests in a few weeks’ time. In terms of preparations for the new school year, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We want teaching and learning to take place from day one, and therefore have, well in advance procured and delivered essential items for school readiness. This includes textbooks, stationery orders, furniture and equipment.” “We are also ready to tackle any new requirements that may come in, due to late applications or unexpected demand or needs in certain communities.