EFF ’fighters’ out in numbers to support Malema and Ndlozi in court for assault case

Johannesburg – A number of EFF members descended at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday to support their leader Julius Malema, as well as MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The two face are accused of assaulting a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in April 2018. The members sang and whistled outside court while waiting for Malema and Ndlozi to arrive. Some time later, the two arrived in a black vehicle, got out and went straight to the members of the EFF, singing and dancing with them. Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a senior policeman in April 2018 in an incident that was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The officer laid a case against Malema and Ndlozi at the Douglasdale Police Station but it allegedly received no police attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit inquired about it.

AfriForum later announced in July last year it would approach the court with a mandamus application that would compel it to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema and Ndlozi.

It was then the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute the pair.

After a brief appearance in court on Monday, the case against Malema and Ndlozi was postponed to October 13.

Last year when he appeared in court, Malema blamed Afriforum for the case, saying it was the reason he and Ndlozi had to appear in court.

He said the officer he is accused of assaulting had tried to stop him from entering the graveside to bury Madikizela-Mandela.

“When I came out of the car I said ’Chief what are you doing now’ with the hope that the guy would recognise me and he said ’No, you are not going to enter here’.

“A white, big, Afrikaner male stopping me from burying Winnie Mandela ... I had to be next to the coffin and no white man was going to stop me. If that means I have to go to prison, let it be.

“For Winnie I will do everything. I did that when she was alive and I will do that even now.

“I wish I assaulted him now that it’s a real issue, I wish I had done the real thing.

“I regret not doing it so that I deal with real stuff,” he said at the time.

