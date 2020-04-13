EFF leader Julius Malema takes a pounding on Twitter as #JuliusMustFall trends
Durban - There has been no respite for EFF leader Julius Malema on Twitter as he continues to be dragged by Twitterati for siding with popular DJ Shimza who brushed aside an upcoming DJ who had asked to be featured on his TV lockdown show.
#JuliusMustFall has been the trend of the weekend and has spilled into Monday as users of the popular platform voice their disapproval of Malema following his defence of renowned House music DJ Shimza over the weekend.
Responding to a request from DJ Ceega Wa Meropa to invite him to one of the lockdown shows, Shimza snapped and rudely responded: “You need to stop harassing me, it’s annoying.”
Twitter users quickly descended on Shimza like a ton of bricks and slammed him for the response.
Following the backlash Shimza apologised for snapping, but Twitter users remained relentless in their criticism with some even vowing to boycott his Lockdown shows.
Malema then jumped to Shimza’s defence, posting: “Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can't be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music.”
South African Twitter did not take kindly to Malema’s defence of the DJ and hauled him through the coals for standing up for Shimza.
@Mpho_makhuvha1 posted: “Shimza gets annoyed with an upcoming artist. Black Twitter deals with him. Shimza calls his EFF friends Juju and Dlozi to the rescue, Black Twitter deals with all of them decisively. EFF members are regretting voting for EFF.”
Some people still miss the point why Julius and Shimza are getting attacked. It's not because Shimza rejected Ceega. It's not because #JuliusMalema disagreed with us. It's because they were both rude and disrespectful calling people annoying and rubbish. #Juliusmustfall— Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) April 12, 2020
— Spithi_phithi (@Sphithi_phithi_) April 12, 2020
The hastag #JuliusMustFall on Zuma's birthday is the best birthday gift the man could ask for. The universe has answered. #ZumaDay pic.twitter.com/RI6cuLPAsJ— Spithi_phithi (@Sphithi_phithi_) April 12, 2020
Julius Malema must Choose if he want to be a politician or a Celebrity who defends nonsense here on Twitter #JuliusMustFall pic.twitter.com/asKbanUT6H— #Julius Malema 1st Black President. (@makumbi_k2) April 12, 2020
