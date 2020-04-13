News
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)
EFF leader Julius Malema takes a pounding on Twitter as #JuliusMustFall trends

By SAMKELO MTSHALI

Durban - There has been no respite for EFF leader Julius Malema on Twitter as he continues to be dragged by Twitterati for siding with popular DJ Shimza who brushed aside an upcoming DJ who had asked to be featured on his TV lockdown show. 

#JuliusMustFall has been the trend of the weekend and has spilled into Monday as users of the popular platform voice their disapproval of Malema following his defence of renowned House music DJ Shimza over the weekend.

Responding to a request from DJ Ceega Wa Meropa to invite him to one of the lockdown shows, Shimza snapped and rudely responded: “You need to stop harassing me, it’s annoying.”  

Twitter users quickly descended on Shimza like a ton of bricks and slammed him for the response. 

Following the backlash Shimza apologised for snapping, but Twitter users remained relentless in their criticism with some even vowing to boycott his Lockdown shows.

Malema then jumped to Shimza’s defence, posting: “Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can't be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music.” 

South African Twitter did not take kindly to Malema’s defence of the DJ and hauled him through the coals for standing up for Shimza. 

@Mpho_makhuvha1 posted: “Shimza gets annoyed with an upcoming artist. Black Twitter deals with him. Shimza calls his EFF friends Juju and Dlozi to the rescue, Black Twitter deals with all of them decisively. EFF members are regretting voting for EFF.”

