EFF sees red over demolished bridge

The EFF has condemned the demolition of a temporary low-lying bridge at Mountain View and Jerusalem villages in Groblersdal, Limpopo, under the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality. The bridge was destroyed on Sunday.

According to the EFF, the temporary bridge was recently built by the EFF Ward 21 councillor Mpho Maphopha together with the two communities (Mountain View and Jerusalem) for school children to be able to cross the river to Phaphamani Primary School in an attempt to mitigate the challenges that come with the poor road networks in the area. By building the bridge, the party was responding to the cries of community members who were concerned about road infrastructure and the safety of children. According to the EFF, the bridge was destroyed by the team deployed by the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality.

“It is both utterly disgusting and shameful that despite the climate of discontent and constant failures to meet the aspirations of the people, the ANC-led municipality eroded the little confidence in the people of Elias Motsoaledi,” it said. The EFF said the bridge was going to be helpful to learners and community members during rainy seasons since they were unable to cross the river due to floods that washed away the old bridge. “We note with utmost concern the unwarranted action by the ruling party to destroy what was meant to assist the community, especially learners with easy access to school.

“Needless to say, the failing and uncaring ANC government saw the need to tighten its grip on making the people suffer hopelessly,” it said. The EFF called on the municipality to release funds and build a new bridge with immediate effect for the affected communities to have an access road. [email protected]