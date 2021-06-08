EFF slams KZN education department for suspension of whistleblower

THE EFF has lambasted the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of education for suspending a teacher who blew the lid on the alleged supply of maggot-infested food for the consumption of pupils of Ziphembeleni High School in Inanda, north of Durban.

KZN EFF chairperson Vusi Khoza said the victimisation of whistleblowers was a common practice within government institutions.

“This culture must stop because it is actually the victimisation of people who are fighting for justice, because every whistleblower must be protected by any means necessary in order to encourage the culture of whistleblowing - as it is the one thing that will help us to get to the bottom of corruption,” said Khoza.

Whistleblowers are protected by various laws, including the Whistleblowing Act, which came into effect in February 2001, to encourage employees in the public and private sectors to expose improprieties in the workplace.

The teacher, Sicelo Bhengu, who is also president of the Educators Union of SA (EUSA), learned the hard way the consequences of being a whistleblower when the department suspended him for exposing rotten food allegedly being given to pupils.

Bhengu, who is also an EFF activist and teaches technology, was suspended last week.

School principal BB Mthembu declined to comment, saying she was mourning a death in her family.

Bhengu made the shocking discovery in March and reported it to education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and Premier Sihle Zikalala. The department then instituted an investigation which concluded that he was lying. The department said that it was “also in possession of the text messages from Mr Bhengu threatening a learner who did not corroborate his version of the story, as per their alleged agreement”.

When asked to share the text messages, department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “We have it as the department and we can’t share it publicly for two reasons - to protect the identity of the child and secondly, this is still going to be used at the hearing.”

The department has accused Bhengu of having recorded videos and also teaching politics to pupils during the time when he was supposed to be teaching technology.

During its investigation into Bhengu’s claims, the department had spoken to various school stakeholders, including pupils.

“Of all the persons interviewed, none collaborated [with] the story as propounded by Bhengu in various media outlets. The department noted with grave concern that Bhengu raised similar allegations before which were proven to be false, thus rendering Bhengu an untrustworthy whistle-blower,” read a statement by the department.

However, Bhengu has asked the department to bring in private and independent investigators. “They are trying to cover up the corruption because food suppliers have connections with comrades who control the money and where the food is purchased, and this is happening in many schools around the province,” he said.

Bhengu accused the school governing body (SGB), department officials and principal of protecting the food supplier, whom he accused of abusing the feeding scheme funds by buying cheaper and substandard food.

Mshengu rubbished Bhengu’s claim of rotten food, although there are video clips (allegedly) proving this. The video was posted by Mahlambi this week on the department’s media WhatsApp group when he announced Bhengu’s suspension.

Mshengu said Bhengu was not suspended on the basis of what he reported in the media, claiming that it had been proven to be untrue. “There are a number of allegations levelled against Bhengu relating to his conduct, and I will not want to comment much because we need to respect processes lest we are accused of trying to influence processes,” said Mshengu.

The case has given impetus to calls for state institutions to rally behind the fight against corruption rather than punish the whistleblowers.

Whistleblower Thabiso Zulu, a friend of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, had during a recent interview with SAfm also expressed concern about the safety of whistleblowers.

Corruption Watch also noted that while employees were usually the first to know of wrongdoings, many felt that they stood to lose the most by speaking up.

Corruption Watch has a list of whistleblowers who have suffered the consequences of exposing corruption. One of them, Mike Tshishonga, challenged the state in 2003 for unfairly suspending him after he blew the whistle on allegations of corruption and nepotism in the justice department.

