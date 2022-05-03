Eight arrested after Limpopo loan shark was tied to her vehicle and fatally dragged from village to village

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested at least eight suspects linked to the brutal murder of a woman believed to be a loan shark (mashonisa). Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the woman was killed at Salema village in Saselamani policing precinct at around 10pm on 11 April.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The police received a complaint about a vigilante incident at the said village in which a mob intended to burn the house of a 37-year-old woman believed to be a money lender (popularly known as a) loan shark or mashonisa,” said Seabi. “The police rushed to the scene and discovered that the mob had tied the victim to her motor vehicle and dragged her to the bushes. The mob then started to throw stones at the police while they were attempting to search for the victim.” Seabi said the crowd was dispersed and the police managed to rescue the victim. The woman had been tied and dragged with a motor vehicle between Salema and Xikundu villages.

“Afterwards, the mob torched the victim's house and damaged a Toyota motor vehicle, both valued at R200 000. The victim was later transported to Malamulele Hospital but she subsequently succumbed to her injuries upon arrival,” said Seabi. A Limpopo woman was killed by an angry mob which also torched the property in her house and vandalised her car. Photo: SAPS The victim was identified by police as Basani Portia Shuma from Salema village. “She was reportedly accused by the mob of being responsible for the disappearance of a local man who allegedly went missing two weeks ago prior the incident,” said Seabi.

Story continues below Advertisment

The suspects aged between 18 and 38 were arrested during a joint operation that was conducted by the Saselamani detectives, Vhembe task team, the Tactical Response Team and the police’s Crime Intelligence unit. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has praised the men and women in blue for the “sterling work” that was executed in the arrest of the eight suspects. “I caution community members who perpetuate acts of vigilantism that the police will be relentless in hunting them down and bringing them to book. Nobody is above the law and every offence has its own punishment,” said Hadebe.

Story continues below Advertisment

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the eight are expected to appear before Saselamani Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of murder, public violence, arson and malicious damage to property, IOL