4000 sign petition to save laptop-thieving boar chased by naked man

Berlin - Some 4 000 Berliners have signed a petition against the culling of a wild boar that recently caused a sensation on social media after it stole a nude bather's laptop at the Teufelssee lake.

Sunbathers at the lake were treated to the sight of a naked man chasing after a wild boar and her two young. The boar was seen running across the grass carrying a bag in its mouth which contained the man's laptop.

Photos of the incident were shared widely online after a Berlin local posted them to Facebook.

As a result, local authorities had vowed to keep a close eye on the animal and other wild boars at Teufelssee to see if they posed a danger to the public. They had declined to rule out that the animal would be culled.

If you want to read the whole story about this hero, please follow me on Instagram: adelelandauer_lifecoach Die Fotos... Posted by Adele Landauer on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

As many as 2,000 wild boars are culled in Berlin each year.