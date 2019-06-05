A screen grab of the Soul Sister - Supermarket video. YouTube

Viral videos come and go. These are the videos currently trending which you absolutely have to watch! Number 1: Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is in full force promoting her latest beauty products from her billion dollar empire. This video gives you a snap shot of the billionaire's life. And yes you get to see Stormi!

The video was published yesterday and has already garnered 12 million views.





NUMBER 2 Plunger Trick Shots | Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is a YouTube channel created by five friends, for those of you not in the know. They have 42 million subscribers and more than a 8 billion views on YouTube. If you like Sports and Comedy, come join the Dude Perfect team!

Their latest "plunger" video was released yesterday and already has 11 million views.





Number 3: #TheLionKing "Come Home"

The Disney Classic reimagined as a live action movie is one of the most anticipated films coming out this year. The 30 second clip entitled "Come Home" has garnered 1.3 million views since it was published on the 3rd of June.

The reason for this hype can be explained in one word. BEYONCE!





Number 4: Kevin Hart Takes a Lie Detector Test | Vanity Fair

Vanity fair has over the last few years been trying to revitalise is image. The push for more millennial and viral content has been a major focus for the magazine. Perhaps the most evident push the magazine made was its departure of former editor Graydon Carter to its new editor Radhika Jones.





This video looks at funny man Kevin Hart and has already gained 2.4 million views in just one day.





Number 5: Soul Sister - Supermarket

Ok ok ok. I know this one is a bit old but I just cant help but smile at this video. Perhaps taking the baton from Nandos the company came out with a great commercial 2 weeks ago. Oh and yes I did notice the nod to social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza



