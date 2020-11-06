7 hilarious TikTok videos on the US elections that you have to watch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Warning: Videos may contain graphic language Cape Town: While the world waits for the US election result, TikTok users have certainly made the best time of the wait. As former vice president Joe Biden inches closer to winning the White House, President Donald Trump with his usual fighting spirit has made several false claims about voting fraud. And while it’s still too close to call, the wait of the results has been content gold for many on social media, but none more so than for those on TikTok. Here are just 5 examples of some of the hilarity on the social media platform.

1. Nevada making everyone wait

All eyes now remain on swing states – Arizona, Georgia and Nevada – where the two presidential candidates go neck and neck with various counties expected to continue with vote counting well into Friday.

However, everyone has been freaking out about Nevada as they have been taking their time to count votes and announce their result.

Nevada doing their best impression of that one sloth dude from zootopia — Kio Cyr (@kio_cyr) November 6, 2020

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

While the tweets from Twitter have also been highly entertaining, TikTokers have been more inventive:

2. Trump leaving the White House

Some TikTok users have presented their views of what Trump’s possible exit from the White House would be like, and also speculated that Melania Trump is already packing.

3. The election results wait

Arguably one of the more challenging aspects for everyone has been waiting for the results. Here are some of the best TikTok videos we’ve seen of people showing how they have been coping:

Should he lose the election, Trump will be the first president to fail to secure a second term since George H.W Bush, who served from 1989-1993 on the Republican ticket and suffered defeat from Democratic candidate Bill Clinton.

In what has been an nail-biting wait, Trump will certainly provide inspiration to many TikTokers.