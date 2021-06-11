Anchor duo from 'Jessica we are live' gaffe dropped indefinitely by NBC

Cape Town - The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has dropped presenters Elmarie Kapunda and Jesica Kaimu from its line-up following an on-air gaffe that was widely reported, Namibia media reported on Friday. According to daily newspaper New Era, the two were informed on Thursday that they have been dropped from presenting news and sport, indefinitely.

Sports anchor Kaimu left viewers and social media users in stitches after confronting her colleague during a prime time news broadcast on Wednesday, not realising they were live. In a video widely shared on social media platforms, NBC news anchor Kapunda introduced the sports presenter Kaimu, making a brief reference to the story to follow. A combative Kaimu objected to the apparently off-script introduction, stating: "No, we are not going to do that. You are just going to greet me and say: Take it away."

A brief silence followed, before Kapunda informed her colleague: “Jessica, we are live." Another awkward silence ensued, before the news channel cut the live shot and went to a commercial. What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW — Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021 In a Twitter post following the on air-gaffe, Kaimu said she was not aware she was live when making the comment and apologised to viewers, adding that there was no animosity between Kapunda and herself.

"I didn’t know we were live… my sincere apology to the nation," the post said. "There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live." The incident triggered hilarity beyond Namibia’s borders on social media but also drew criticism, with some users slamming Kaimu as rude and unprofessional.