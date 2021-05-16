Bengal tiger caught after roaming US neighbourhood

A nine-month-old Bengal tiger called "India" which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston a week ago has been captured unharmed and was moved on Sunday to an animal sanctuary, police said.

When the tiger was first spotted and reported on social media, a local off-duty sheriff confronted it with a revolver, as seen in footage filmed by neighbours.

But the animal was later put in a vehicle and driven off by a man whose lawyers deny he was India's owner. The man was then arrested, but the tiger, which was wearing a sparkly collar, was not immediately located.

"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighbourhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," city police said on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department released a video of the tiger being petted and given a drink.

The big cat will be transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, where it will have its own habitat with half an acre of land (0.2 hectare), including a wooded area and pool.

"Our goal is to provide him the best quality of life for the rest of his life," ranch director Noelle Almrud told US media. "We hope he will spend the rest of his life at Black Beauty."

AFP