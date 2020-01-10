Montreal - Canada has no shortage of towns with unusual names: Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Medicine Hat in Alberta, Dildo in Newfoundland and Labrador and Swastika in Ontario are just a few.
But for many in the town of Asbestos in the French-speaking province of Quebec their name has become, well... too toxic.
On Thursday, locals gathered for public consultations with their council members to map out the process of getting a new name.
The town, of around 7,000 people, located some 170 kilometres east of Montreal, is named after the minerals that were mined there since the late 19th century.
For nearly a century, the town produced much of the world's supply of the asbestos, which is now banned in many countries because it's considered toxic.