Brueggen, Germany - Police in west Germany were alerted to an uncommon potential burglary Friday night, when a man in just his underwear was spotted breaking into a house.

The 19-year-old man was drunk and disoriented, the police said on Saturday, adding that he was likely in his underwear because he had fallen into a pond in the garden outside.

He then stripped off his clothes down to his underwear and ran around the house in the town of Brueggen.

After the confused man realized he couldn't open the patio door, he used a gas tank to break the glass of the door to gain entry.

Shortly thereafter, police arrived and arrested the man, as they had already been alerted by the residents inside.

The man was brought to a hospital with a cut.

dpa