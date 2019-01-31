DearKaizerChiefs began trending following the team's loss to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Following a disastrous loss to Cape Town City, fed-up and heartbroken Kaizer Chiefs fans once again took to social media to share their exasperation with the football club. #DearKaizerChiefs began trending early Thursday morning following the team's 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at FNB stadium on Wednesday evening.

While the team's performance left fans frustrated, it appears a mistake from Amakhosi goalkeeper Virgil Vries really drew the ire of tired fans, who started the hashtag to hilariously express their "heartbreak" and exhaustion with the team's poor showing.

While some fans used it to ask for a new goalkeeper and call for a boycott the team, others took a more humorous tone, thanking the team for their poor showing in recent months.

See some of the reactions below:

#DearKaizerChiefs should we just prepare our hearts to get broken on the 9th @KaizerChiefs tell us to get ready,or should we just put a motion of no confidence in Kaiser chiefs pic.twitter.com/6K4cxckguk — Kholofelo (@Colfellow) January 31, 2019

#DearKaizerChiefs



Lets take a break and try to figure ourselvs out .ts not me its you 😕😕😕 — IG:@_thembasto 🇿🇼🇧🇼 (@_thembasto) January 31, 2019

Billiat ,Parker and Vries contributed to the teams loss last night ,I am sick and tired of Billiats and Parkers clear chances misses,as for Vries ,he was benched at Baroka for same mistakes.#DearKaizerChiefs — Comfort Cool (@ComfortCool18) January 31, 2019

#DearKaizerChiefs please keep this Virgil Vries his a good goalkeeper, And please play him in the up coming #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/ivMexcsA1U — Man after God's heart (@Ronny91469073) January 31, 2019

#DearKaizerChiefs you have been seeking and finally you found the real Bhut' Madlisa. pic.twitter.com/nT61l5597x — Diane Rwigara (@Booker_Teee) January 31, 2019