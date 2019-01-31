DearKaizerChiefs began trending following the team's loss to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Following a disastrous loss to Cape Town City, fed-up and heartbroken Kaizer Chiefs fans once again took to social media to share their exasperation with the football club. 

#DearKaizerChiefs began trending early Thursday morning following the team's 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at FNB stadium on Wednesday evening. 

While the team's performance left fans frustrated, it appears a mistake from Amakhosi goalkeeper Virgil Vries really drew the ire of tired fans, who started the hashtag to hilariously express their "heartbreak" and exhaustion with the team's poor showing. 

While some fans used it to ask for a new goalkeeper and call for a boycott the team, others took a more humorous tone, thanking the team for their poor showing in recent months. 

See some of the reactions below: 

