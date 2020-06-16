Did Mihlali break lockdown regulations with new tattoo?

Johannesburg - Media personality Mihlali Ndamase is the talk of the town again after she allegedly broke the level three lockdown regulations by getting herself a leg tattoo.

This was revealed on Tuesday afternoon by the tattoo artist and Mihlali herself, who tweeted that she was “happy” about her new tiger tattoo on her calf.

The media influencer was trending at number one on social media, with some on social media rushing to her defence for the tattoo.

On her Twitter profile, Mihlali openly tweeted about her new tattoo and even tweeted in isiXhosa “Guys kuyany***”, along with a needle emoji and tears. The loose translation of her tweet meant “this is sore”.

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s lockdown regulations specifically exclude tattoo parlours from operating under alert level three lockdown.





Under the specific economic exclusions category, it reads: “Personal care services, including hairdressing, beauty treatments, make-up and nails salons and piercing and tattoo parlours, except those categories of services identified in directions by the relevant Cabinet member, in consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health, as safe to resume, under specified conditions”





Joking aside - based on a tweet from Mihlali’s tattoo artist, he had loss of taste (a known COVID-19) symptom.



