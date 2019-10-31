Durban is twerking, Twitter sees the funny side of tremor









Durban is twerking, Twitter sees the funny side of tremor. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - The shock and that tingly feeling in the tummy must have lasted all of two seconds after a 3.7 magnitude tremor struck the South Coast on Thursday. The tremor was felt at many places around the province, including the Durban CBD, Port Shepstone, uMlazi, Hillcrest, Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg, as people actively described how they felt their buildings shake as it hit just around 2pm. But it did not take long for Mzansi Twitter to start sharing jokes around the natural phenomenon. Below, we share 10 of the funniest reactions from the tremor from social media, with Mzansi using a mix of creative memes and tweets to joke about the incident. This tweep described the tremor as the city of Durban actively getting down and twerking. Bathi Durban is Twerking #Tremor pic.twitter.com/IQo8R7ZwtO — Lucious Dladla (@preezy_SA) October 31, 2019

Am i the only one that didn’t feel the tremor #tremor pic.twitter.com/y1cCDwP9t2 — NomaXhosa (@AlizwaMjungula) October 31, 2019

By just dropping my wallet by mistake y'all saying it's an earthquake #tremor pic.twitter.com/YNpyxlNTKR — Wandile Ntuli (@Wandile17040550) October 31, 2019

it felt like an orgasm . 😂😂#tremor — Sponono Sase Natal (@XoliswaMlambo) October 31, 2019

It wasn't a tremor beku Jobe esuka endleleni 😂 #tremor pic.twitter.com/dYh0B4Far3 — Sbahle Ngema (@samhler) October 31, 2019

#tremor I started confessing my sins thinking God has arrived pic.twitter.com/zCAcCulblh — QueenGeza👑 (@NDLUNKULU2) October 31, 2019

1995- Earth Tremor in Durban

1995- Spingboks win World Cup



2007- Earth tremor in Durban

2007- Springboks win World Cup



2019- Earth Tremor in Durban

2019- ?????



Coincidence? I think not 😂😂😂 #tremor — Sky Tshabalala (@SkyTshabalala) October 31, 2019

And then there were some who somehow never felt it.And then there was a champion with a fat wallet who had a message for everyone to calm down because he just made the province shake.And for one woman, the tremor felt better than she could imagine.One of the popular songs in the country is Jobe London’s ‘Sukendleleni Jobe’, which means ‘Get out the way, Jobe’. This tweep joked the tremor wasn’t really a tremor, but it was just Jobe getting out of the way as the song implores him to.And this lady started saying her final prayers.A tweep sent a screenshot of her mother supposedly saying a doctor had escaped through a window in the aftermath of the tremor.And some lost their minds a little, confusing the trauma for a volcano eruption.And some joked that former president Jacob Zuma had KZN shaking because he had just relaunched himself into the field of party politics, like Helen Zille last week.And finally, the tremor was actually good news for the Boks ahead of Saturday’s world cup final clash with England, according to this sports journalist from KZN.