Johannesburg - The shock and that tingly feeling in the tummy must have lasted all of two seconds after a 3.7 magnitude tremor struck the South Coast on Thursday.
The tremor was felt at many places around the province, including the Durban CBD, Port Shepstone, uMlazi, Hillcrest, Pinetown and Pietermaritzburg, as people actively described how they felt their buildings shake as it hit just around 2pm.
But it did not take long for Mzansi Twitter to start sharing jokes around the natural phenomenon.
Below, we share 10 of the funniest reactions from the tremor from social media, with Mzansi using a mix of creative memes and tweets to joke about the incident. This tweep described the tremor as the city of Durban actively getting down and twerking.
Bathi Durban is Twerking #Tremor pic.twitter.com/IQo8R7ZwtO— Lucious Dladla (@preezy_SA) October 31, 2019