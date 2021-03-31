Faith Muthambi angry as naked woman emerges during virtual meeting

Johannesburg - A traditional leader was on Tuesday scolded and dressed down by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio chairperson Faith Muthambi after a naked woman emerged on screen during virtual proceedings. The traditional leader, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu of the National House of Traditional Leaders, had been presenting on a variety of issues including initiation and the death of initiates in initiation schools, when the naked woman entered the bedroom much to the dismay of Muthambi. Her breasts and buttocks were visible in the video. He apologised profusely, holding his hands on his head. But the video has since started circulating on social media after a member of the public recorded the clip and shared it. In the clip, the member of the public is heard laughing when the naked woman emerges in the frame.

Muthambi, did not find it funny.

“The person behind you is not properly dressed, we are seeing everything, yhoo,” she exclaimed.

“Please inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting?

“This is very disturbing what we are seeing.

“And Inkosi Mahlangu, this is not the first time this is happening, every time we see you we see these unholy pictures.

“You are live on television,” she said.

Mahlangu, who was visibly embarrassed by the incident, covered his mouth and apologised.

“I am so sorry chair, I am very sorry. I was focusing on the camera I did not know there was someone behind me, I am so sorry,” he said, adding that he was embarrassed by the incident.

Muthambi also said she was embarrassed and said it was not the first time such an incident was happening with a traditional leader from the North West.

Muthambi said in a statement that the incident was regrettable.

“The naked woman was not part of the meeting. She was in the same room where the participant in the meeting was. We regret and condemn the incident in the strongest terms,” said Muthambi.

“It is regrettable that this kind of footage, which is embarrassing the committee, happens for the second time in meetings between the committee and the NHTL. I am going to engage with the leadership of the NHTL,” said Muthambi.

Muthambi has urged virtual meeting participants to use acceptable backgrounds behind each participant in virtual meetings.

