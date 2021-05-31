Family meeting gaffe: Is it an asterisk or a star?

DURBAN - AS South Africans, laughing through the pain or breathing through the wound is our vibe.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing tighter restrictions and the country's move to an Adjusted Alert Level 2, the most important thing many of us took from last night's family meeting was that our dearest president used the word “asterisk”.

Nevermind that the speech started promptly at 7pm and ended 30 minutes later, nope. That didn’t even phase us.

Ramaphosa was explaining how people can register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead of using the word “star for the USSD code, he said ”asterisk“, and that left the country in stitches.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to get wind of the gaffe and have a go at the president.

Asterix mr president🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️is it not the same as star — Stanley Phiri (@stanleyphiri111) May 30, 2021

President Zuma wouldn't have disrespected nor puzzle the entire nation with #Asterisk ke star ntheo mann but it's fine #FamilyMeeting #Level2 pic.twitter.com/GeWFHjBgzw — Phaks🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Phaks_) May 30, 2021

#FamilyMeeting What was so difficult to use *star whatever I stead of this asterisk Ramaphosa is talking about. Our grannies are confused now. #Asterisk 😂😂😂 — @Ubaba kaZolotov (@FraternityZA) May 30, 2021

#asterisk I just learned a new word for * from the president Asterisk. Who also learned something new? — Giardia lamblia 🎆🎇 (@MabethaTebogo) May 30, 2021

As for asterisk... Thina sithi star nton'ntoni#Asterisk — Nobantu (@SophiaSo_Phly) May 30, 2021

Also, here are the four ways that you can register to receive your Covid-19 vaccine:

- Use the online registration platform, available on the SA Coronavirus website.

- Dial *134*832# and register via USSD.

- Send the word “register” via WhatsApp to 0600 123 456.

- Call the national toll-free call centre on 0800 029 999, where somebody will help you to register and answer any questions about the vaccination rollout

