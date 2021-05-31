NewsEish
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation Picture: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS
Family meeting gaffe: Is it an asterisk or a star?

DURBAN - AS South Africans, laughing through the pain or breathing through the wound is our vibe.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing tighter restrictions and the country's move to an Adjusted Alert Level 2, the most important thing many of us took from last night's family meeting was that our dearest president used the word “asterisk”.

Nevermind that the speech started promptly at 7pm and ended 30 minutes later, nope. That didn’t even phase us.

Ramaphosa was explaining how people can register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Instead of using the word “star for the USSD code, he said ”asterisk“, and that left the country in stitches.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to get wind of the gaffe and have a go at the president.

Also, here are the four ways that you can register to receive your Covid-19 vaccine:

- Use the online registration platform, available on the SA Coronavirus website.

- Dial *134*832# and register via USSD.

- Send the word “register” via WhatsApp to 0600 123 456.

- Call the national toll-free call centre on 0800 029 999, where somebody will help you to register and answer any questions about the vaccination rollout

