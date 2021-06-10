'Jessica, we are live': Hilarity ensues after NBC sport anchor’s on air gaffe
Cape Town - A Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) sports anchor left viewers and social media users in stitches after confronting her colleague during a prime time news broadcast on Wednesday, not realising they were live.
In a video widely shared on social media platforms, NBC news anchor Elmarie Kapunda introduced the sports presenter Jesica, making a brief reference to the story to follow.
A combative Jesica objected to the apparently off-script introduction, stating: "No, we are not going to do that. You are just going to greet me and say: Take it away."
A brief silence followed, before Kapunda informed her colleague: “Jessica, we are live."
Another awkward silence ensued, before the news channel cut the live shot and went to a commercial.
What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW— Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021
In a Twitter post following the on air gaffe, Jesica said she was not aware she was live when making the comment and apologised to viewers, adding that there was no animosity between Kapunda and herself.
"I didn’t know we were live... my sincere apology to the nation," the post said.
"There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live."
I didn’t know we were live 😭😭, my sincere apology to the nation 🙏— Guess who (@Jesica__s) June 9, 2021
There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live 😭😭💔— Guess who (@Jesica__s) June 9, 2021
The incident triggered hilarity beyond Namibia’s borders on social media, but also drew criticism, with some users slamming Jessica as rude and unprofessional.
"But you used beef tone, was it your duty to rectify her? Couldn't you find a way of covering her mistakes then discuss that later?" one Twitter user posted in response to Jesica’s apology.
"Even if you behind the scenes, you don't address someone like that. Let alone a colleague," another responded.
Others then used the opportunity to find the the humour in the situation.
On behalf of the entire nation of Namibia, I'd like to take this opportunity to personally thank Jessica for making our night. With everything that's been going on, we definitely needed a good laugh. We love and appreciate you Jessica 😩😂😂— Ann Singer (@ann1singer) June 9, 2021
NBC needs to give Jessica a bonus, she really made the whole country laugh even our neighbors SA😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oRBqosvdwj— Sam🇳🇦 (@sam_too_Good) June 9, 2021
F that, Jessica stays! These will be the highest online figures they’ve had in months! https://t.co/cZV2WiKqO7— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 9, 2021
Henceforth. My standard very gay response to anyone who's pissing me off: JESSICA WE ARE LIVE 😬— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) June 10, 2021
Jessica after she was told that they are live pic.twitter.com/BpyGCPmueC— Is To Kiss 💋 (@werrie_dj) June 9, 2021
Ignite the Jessica in you 👌🏾🔥— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) June 9, 2021
Just when we were plunged into darkness with nothing to laugh about in SA, Namibia’s Jessica stepped up with an assist. 👌🏼🤣— Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) June 10, 2021
