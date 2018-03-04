Kiel - Police in the German city of Kiel were able to identify a man who is accused of stealing a mobile phone after collecting DNA evidence from a partially-eaten bread roll.

The 30-year-old man was already known to police and had previously been identified as a suspect in the case, according to a police statement.

The smartphone was stolen from an employee of a local bakery on November 19. She described having seen a man who often hung around near the bakery, and when he returned a week later, she notified the police.

After taking a DNA sample from the suspect, the lab found that his DNA was on a poppy-seed roll that was found in one of the back rooms of the bakery on the day the phone was stolen, the statement said.

The police said that further investigations were ongoing.

dpa