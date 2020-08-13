Level 2 vs Stage 2: Tweeps unsure whether to celebrate or cry

Durban - When the country asked to go down to level 2 of the lockdown, we think the switch man at Eskom heard wrong. On Thursday, South Africans woke up to news the power giant was implementing Stage 2 loadshedding until 10pm, threatening it could last until the weekend.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Eskom said it would implement rotational power cuts from 8am to 10pm due to an increase in breakdowns of its generation units, warning that the blackouts could continue into the weekend.

Eskom said these units removed more than 2 000 MW of capacity from the system, adding that there was a high possibility of loadshedding escalating to Stage 3 for the evening peak.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday speculation was rife the country could be downgraded from level 3 to level 2 of the national lockdown.

While it is yet to be officially confirmed, many are holding thumbs that the announcement will be made by President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend and he may just overturn the ban on alcohol and the sale of tobacco products.