Cure for #LoadShedding is Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe. #Eskom https://t.co/PddUdOQPeB— Thami AKA Jolinkomo (@DavidMilis) February 11, 2019
I miss Brian Molefe pic.twitter.com/xtk6R2y2g7— Fighter Mthetho (@Mthetho87870826) February 12, 2019
#bringbackbrianmolefe We are sorry Baba. We will double your salary, just to have lights on. https://t.co/3gwr9qnFbT— Thandeka (@thandek06017764) February 11, 2019
After Brian Molefe & his Eskom team solved load shedding.— Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) December 5, 2018
President Zuma said:
"Everything is fine, thank you very much.
I'm going to tell the country there will never be load shedding again.
Thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/TtDZzYiAjA
The former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane re the losing of Brian Molefe #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/bORCn1Itiz— Koketjo (@Kokie_e) February 11, 2019
Pride must be put a side Brian Molefe and his team did a great job— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) February 11, 2019
Watch:— #TrueStateCapture🇿 (@Lwandle1949) February 11, 2019
This hw Brian Molefe, @koko_matshela & their Eskom Team abolished #LoadShedding.
Molefe showed WMC middle figure.
After ths, WMC & associates(Bidvest @MYANC,@EFFSouthAfrica,@OUR_DA,media,"analysts" & NGOs)
ganged up on him. #StayWoke
👇 pic.twitter.com/otB5iFZq0R
So if Brian Molefe & Matshela Koko kept lights on by burning expensive diesel, why is current leadership plunging our economy with stage 4 loadshedding instead of firing up those diesel turbines to keep our economy & foreign income pumping so it can pay for Eskom's mounting debt? pic.twitter.com/ZdfySlFLRz— Monghadi Mazambi (@MonghadiMazambi) February 12, 2019
All I know is that when Brian Molefe and the Guptas where in charge, we had electricity. #loadshedding— Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) February 11, 2019
Claim: At least Capture Inc. (Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko et al) kept the lights on.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 12, 2019
Fact: They burnt diesel (very expensive) and rode up debt to over R400-billion to make as if they were keeping the lights on.
Beware tweeting liars and chimera politics.
The dumbest arguments promoting Brian Molefe. Bring back Brian is equivalent of saying bring back APARTHEID because loaf of bread was 50 cents in those days #LoadShedding— Hobo Foundation (@Hobo_Foundation) February 11, 2019
Those screaming "we had no load-shedding under Brian Molefe" forget that criminals are good at making themselves look good. #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/y2WyK3L5em— MJ Ncube🎬 (@mj_ncube) February 11, 2019