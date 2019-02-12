Cape Town - South Africans are already fed up with the unpredictability of Eskom's power cuts and they're looking for a saviour.





The former Eskom CEO dropped off the radar when he lost his court battle to hold on to his massive pension last year. High Court in Pretoria ruled that Molefe was not entitled to a pension payout and must pay back the R11 million of the R30 million pension payout which he had already received.





Social media users either have short memories are a great sense of humour. Take a look at some of the tweets calling for Molefe's return:









I miss Brian Molefe pic.twitter.com/xtk6R2y2g7 — Fighter Mthetho (@Mthetho87870826) February 12, 2019





#bringbackbrianmolefe We are sorry Baba. We will double your salary, just to have lights on. https://t.co/3gwr9qnFbT — Thandeka (@thandek06017764) February 11, 2019





After Brian Molefe & his Eskom team solved load shedding.



President Zuma said:



"Everything is fine, thank you very much.



I'm going to tell the country there will never be load shedding again.



Thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/TtDZzYiAjA — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) December 5, 2018









The former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane re the losing of Brian Molefe #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/bORCn1Itiz — Koketjo (@Kokie_e) February 11, 2019









Pride must be put a side Brian Molefe and his team did a great job — Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) February 11, 2019









So if Brian Molefe & Matshela Koko kept lights on by burning expensive diesel, why is current leadership plunging our economy with stage 4 loadshedding instead of firing up those diesel turbines to keep our economy & foreign income pumping so it can pay for Eskom's mounting debt? pic.twitter.com/ZdfySlFLRz — Monghadi Mazambi (@MonghadiMazambi) February 12, 2019





All I know is that when Brian Molefe and the Guptas where in charge, we had electricity. #loadshedding — Kagiso D mokgadi (@KGcomic) February 11, 2019









Other social media users were quick to point out that their arguments were, to put it mildly, somewhat misguided:

Many Twitter users expressed nostalgia for the days when, according to them, Eskom managed to keep the lights on despite the utility's financial woes.