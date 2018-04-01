Frankfurt - Police in Germany had to help a lovestruck driver find his car after he was so smitten by his blind date that he could not remember where he had parked it.

The 42-year-old and the bewitching woman who had caused him to lose his head turned up at the police station in the western town of Landau after searching in vain for an hour for his car, the police said on Monday.

The pair had been on their date on Saturday.

The story had a happy ending as - despite the fact the man could not remember exactly where he had parked his car - his general description of the parking space was enough for the police officers to locate his vehicle within minutes.

DPA