‘Mayivalwe le Country!’ Mzansi Twitter reacts to 3-week coronavirus lockdown

Johannesburg - Social media users have been calling for a shutdown for days, and on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa duly obliged.

Members of the South African National Defence Force will assist the South African Police Service in maintaining law and order, and importantly, making sure South Africans remain indoors.

The lockdown comes into effect on Thursday as government pushes for more drastic measures to contain the coronavirus spreading in the country. By Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been more than 400 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.

This is how some on Twitter reacted to the news of the shutdown.

TWITTER

Remember when ‘Mayivalwe le country’ used to be a joke? — Tebo (@TheSweetestTebo) March 23, 2020

The President heard your call, those of you who’ve been saying mayivalwe le country. Wayivala. — Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) March 23, 2020

Important.



1. Do not panic.

2. Do not be selfish!#LockdownSA — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) March 23, 2020

History will remember and thank us if we all do our part. This is our moment, it's literally in our hands.#LockdownSA#LockDownSouthAfrica — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) March 23, 2020

#lockDownSouthAfrica During these unusual times (COVID-19) , may we also pray for the women and Children who will be on lock down with their abusers and molesters 💔 — hiv+ accompanied by a undetectable viral load 🇿🇦 (@niqita11) March 23, 2020

My President,

I support you.

I stand behind you.

I respect you.

May Jesus Christ strengthen you during this challenging time.



God Bless South Africa 🇿🇦.#cyrilramaphosa #LockdownSA #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/UgXVaeSJ2s — Nanga Yem-Yem Dlanga 🇿🇦 (@nanga_dlanga) March 23, 2020

Please buy your fruits and veggies from aboMama in the next 2 days.this lockdown will be hard on all of us and even harder on them. Do your bit. 🙏🏾👊🏽#shutdownsouthafrica #CoronaVirusSA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/vLX8gkcruK — UNDLUNKULU XOLI 🦋💫🚘🌝 (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) March 23, 2020

We are scared but we promised to protect and take care of you during this difficult time #lockDownSouthAfrica #lockdownSA pic.twitter.com/yd61s6qIbi — Kuhle_shange (@Kh3tho) March 23, 2020

Biggest RULE



DONT BE SELFISH!#LockdownSA — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 23, 2020

That was proper leadership Mr President! @CyrilRamaphosa



It is for us as South Africans to comply! pic.twitter.com/LYIyvJthrV — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 23, 2020

May God give you strength to carry this load on your shoulders Mr President. Many announcements were made and we are still irresponsible and will put the blame on you. We are still attending weddings and going to the malls despite everything!#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/bPO9lkIjrH — Sabi (@Mmasabi_Molekoa) March 23, 2020

Damn bruh I have goosebumps !!! This is well thought out and needs us to make it work !!! Mr President sivile — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 23, 2020

Mr President #cyrilramaphosa is leadership! A 21 days lock down. This is needed to save all of us from #CoronavirusInSA



May God protect us🙏🏾🙏🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏿 — Christo (@ChristoThurston) March 23, 2020

A leader inspires a shared vision! The country is behind you Mr President. You have taken decisive action and we salute you. We will hopefully overcome this #Covid19 virus. Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/CRL601SKsu — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 23, 2020

Thank you Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa, we shall heed your call. We keep you, Minister Mkhize, the rest of the leadership, our doctors & nurses, and all those who will be working tirelessly to fight this virus, in our prayers. 🕯🙏🏾 You are LEADERSHIP! ✊🏾 #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/U9rVMVTHfu — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 23, 2020

And from Julius Malema: