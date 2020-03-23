NewsEish
A minibus taxi driver wearing a face musk looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
‘Mayivalwe le Country!’ Mzansi Twitter reacts to 3-week coronavirus lockdown

Johannesburg - Social media users have been calling for a shutdown for days, and on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa duly obliged. 

Members of the South African National Defence Force will assist the South African Police Service in maintaining law and order, and importantly, making sure South Africans remain indoors. 

The lockdown comes into effect on Thursday as government pushes for more drastic measures to contain the coronavirus spreading in the country. By Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been more than 400 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.  

This is how some on Twitter reacted to the news of the shutdown. 

