‘Mayivalwe le Country!’ Mzansi Twitter reacts to 3-week coronavirus lockdown
Johannesburg - Social media users have been calling for a shutdown for days, and on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa duly obliged.
Members of the South African National Defence Force will assist the South African Police Service in maintaining law and order, and importantly, making sure South Africans remain indoors.
The lockdown comes into effect on Thursday as government pushes for more drastic measures to contain the coronavirus spreading in the country. By Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been more than 400 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.
This is how some on Twitter reacted to the news of the shutdown.
Remember when ‘Mayivalwe le country’ used to be a joke?— Tebo (@TheSweetestTebo) March 23, 2020
"Mayivalwe le country"— Malume Skhu 😉 (@SkhumbuzoTuswa) March 23, 2020
2010 - 2019: 🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀
2020: pic.twitter.com/gs474TUM30
The President heard your call, those of you who’ve been saying mayivalwe le country. Wayivala.— Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) March 23, 2020
Important.— Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) March 23, 2020
1. Do not panic.
2. Do not be selfish!#LockdownSA
History will remember and thank us if we all do our part. This is our moment, it's literally in our hands.#LockdownSA#LockDownSouthAfrica— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) March 23, 2020
Thank God It's not December #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/L1fKB4IGtT— BrownSkinGirl (@MadondoNomfundo) March 23, 2020
#lockDownSouthAfrica During these unusual times (COVID-19) , may we also pray for the women and Children who will be on lock down with their abusers and molesters 💔— hiv+ accompanied by a undetectable viral load 🇿🇦 (@niqita11) March 23, 2020
My President,— Nanga Yem-Yem Dlanga 🇿🇦 (@nanga_dlanga) March 23, 2020
I support you.
I stand behind you.
I respect you.
May Jesus Christ strengthen you during this challenging time.
God Bless South Africa 🇿🇦.#cyrilramaphosa #LockdownSA #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/UgXVaeSJ2s
Please buy your fruits and veggies from aboMama in the next 2 days.this lockdown will be hard on all of us and even harder on them. Do your bit. 🙏🏾👊🏽#shutdownsouthafrica #CoronaVirusSA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/vLX8gkcruK— UNDLUNKULU XOLI 🦋💫🚘🌝 (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) March 23, 2020
Dear Lord🙏🏽 I’m ready to serve my country please protect me #CoronavirusInSA #LockdownSA #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/yEkvUAmTS3— Fulu Mulaudzi (@mulaudzibeverly) March 23, 2020
We are scared but we promised to protect and take care of you during this difficult time #lockDownSouthAfrica #lockdownSA pic.twitter.com/yd61s6qIbi— Kuhle_shange (@Kh3tho) March 23, 2020
Biggest RULE— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 23, 2020
DONT BE SELFISH!#LockdownSA
That was proper leadership Mr President! @CyrilRamaphosa— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 23, 2020
It is for us as South Africans to comply! pic.twitter.com/LYIyvJthrV
May God give you strength to carry this load on your shoulders Mr President. Many announcements were made and we are still irresponsible and will put the blame on you. We are still attending weddings and going to the malls despite everything!#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/bPO9lkIjrH— Sabi (@Mmasabi_Molekoa) March 23, 2020
Damn bruh I have goosebumps !!! This is well thought out and needs us to make it work !!! Mr President sivile— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 23, 2020
Mr President #cyrilramaphosa is leadership! A 21 days lock down. This is needed to save all of us from #CoronavirusInSA— Christo (@ChristoThurston) March 23, 2020
May God protect us🙏🏾🙏🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏿
A leader inspires a shared vision! The country is behind you Mr President. You have taken decisive action and we salute you. We will hopefully overcome this #Covid19 virus. Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/CRL601SKsu— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 23, 2020
Thank you Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa, we shall heed your call. We keep you, Minister Mkhize, the rest of the leadership, our doctors & nurses, and all those who will be working tirelessly to fight this virus, in our prayers. 🕯🙏🏾 You are LEADERSHIP! ✊🏾 #SouthAfricaLockdown pic.twitter.com/U9rVMVTHfu— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 23, 2020
And from Julius Malema:
Self isolation, stay at home cadres. pic.twitter.com/uW8uKPlBR0— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 23, 2020