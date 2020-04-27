Mihlali's views on relationships between teenage girls and older men anger Twitter

Johannesburg - Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase’s now deleted 3am tweet about underage teenage girl children dating older men in their 20s and 30s has landed her in hot water with ‘Black Twitter’.

Mihlali, 24, has been accused of encouraging paedophilia in some quarters for her views.

Around 3am, she tweeted that she did not see anything wrong and still did not see anything wrong about teenage girls aged under 18, dating older men between 20-30 years old.

She apparently tweeted at 3.43am according to a screenshot, and in another subsequent tweet, she tweeted in isiXhosa: “Andiboninto ewrongo m’na” - which asserts, I do not see anything wrong about it.

The tweet has since been deleted by Mihlali.

By Monday morning, as South Africans commemorate Freedom Day under strict Level 5 lockdowns, Mihlali was a top trending discussion on Twitter, with some condemning her views, while others defended her.

In South African law, it is a criminal offence for men over the age of 18 to have sexual relations with children under the age of 16.

REACTIONS