Mihlali's views on relationships between teenage girls and older men anger Twitter
Johannesburg - Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase’s now deleted 3am tweet about underage teenage girl children dating older men in their 20s and 30s has landed her in hot water with ‘Black Twitter’.
Mihlali, 24, has been accused of encouraging paedophilia in some quarters for her views.
Around 3am, she tweeted that she did not see anything wrong and still did not see anything wrong about teenage girls aged under 18, dating older men between 20-30 years old.
She apparently tweeted at 3.43am according to a screenshot, and in another subsequent tweet, she tweeted in isiXhosa: “Andiboninto ewrongo m’na” - which asserts, I do not see anything wrong about it.
By Monday morning, as South Africans commemorate Freedom Day under strict Level 5 lockdowns, Mihlali was a top trending discussion on Twitter, with some condemning her views, while others defended her.
In South African law, it is a criminal offence for men over the age of 18 to have sexual relations with children under the age of 16.
REACTIONS
Mihlali finally let us into her mind & it's a manure farm in there 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Saitama (@Moh_Baps) April 27, 2020
Mihlali deleted that tweet after two seconds but there's already a screenshot 😭😭.— IG: Blythlie (@blythlie) April 27, 2020
These older men lure 15 year olds with cars and money, and make them feel like they’re “mature” and that’s manipulation and anything they do to these girls after is plain rape because they are underage. MIHLALI BASICALLY SUPPORTS R KELLY!— 🦒 intsimbi (@DollsThobega) April 27, 2020
Stan mihlali all you want but she knows there's a reason she deleted that tweet— 💔Skip Baeless ⸸ (@Seezynotnicept4) April 27, 2020
It’s gonna be a Mihlali thing instead of the actual problem at hand, just watch.— lisa k // EARLY ARRIVAL OUT NOW🤍 (@lisakhat_) April 27, 2020
Mihlali deleted that tweet cuz she's protecting her reputation and the Bag, she meant what she said, just cuz she's your fav don't mean you should defend ikaka pic.twitter.com/5IfYmbstp8— Whipped Cream❤️ (@SkinnieMcremy) April 27, 2020
It’s clear a lot of people agree with Mihlali. Someone needs to speak to her and unpack why this is incredibly dangerous and problematic. She must then release a statement acknowledging the harm of her sentiments and denounce them.— Jama. (@ThisIsPalo) April 27, 2020
Lol no one is waiting for Mihlali’s downfall. She literally tweeted engabuzwanga, unprovoked even. There’s literally no reason to defend her hey.— Phumelela. (@phumi_msomi) April 27, 2020
Mihlali condones this behavior of under ages dating pedos. that's your Queen btw— Jay |||🕯 (@JordanPariah) April 27, 2020
What Mihlali said is wrong & considering Her platform she has made a lot of peodophiles deem their actions as correct. The good sis must just come back apologize & just set this right. I doubt it matters if she was talking about her own personal experience. It's wrong qa ke.— Law Bae (@wowolozar) April 27, 2020
You go to bed and leave the country in order, you wake up at 5am and #TheFergusonsMustFall , she's 15 but dating 24+ year old niggas who look gay, Mihlali approves of pedophilia. amen pic.twitter.com/zKuifRQRIT— 💣African Bin-Laden💣 (@SamTeekay_) April 27, 2020
Wait so the same people who hate R Kelly and wanted him in jail are defending Mihlali? How sway? pic.twitter.com/av6CJb3sZB— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) April 27, 2020
And on a lighter note.
You can’t slam R Kelly and defend Mihlali. You can’t.— Hlubi. (@Hlubikazii__) April 27, 2020
Enough about Mihlali, this is the first time I see the past tense of the word tweet 🙆 https://t.co/9lDQiiEgmI— Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) April 27, 2020