Mrs Gigabyte no more: Gigaba's wife rebrands as Norma Mngoma

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Norma Mngoma, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has rebranded and dropped her ‘Mrs Gigabyte’ image. She made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Mngoma also told TV star Lasizwe Dambuza two weeks ago that she was planning to move to Hyde Park, Johannesburg. This was revealed during an episode of The Lasizwe Show on MTV, two weeks ago. Meanwhile on Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Mngoma said she was her own “Women Crush Wednesday” and reintroduced herself to social media sporting a blonde afro hairdo.

“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady, who I’m crushing on her today WCW… ❤️❤️❤️

“Her name is Norma Mngoma, I’m so excited to use my maiden surname again, this is who I am and where I belong 👑✊...

“My IG handle is @Norma.Mngoma and on Twitter @normzmngoma #New beginnings 🥂💃💃,” she said on social media.

At the end of July, Mngoma was arrested by the Hawks and charged with malicious damage to property and assault. She had allegedly damaged a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, which was understood to have been used by her husband.

Mngoma’s arrest is believed to have caused a rift between the woman who has become fondly known as “Mrs Gigabyte”, and weekend reports in the Sunday World said Gigaba had filed divorce papers.

And on the TV show, she suggested she was leaving the couple’s Pretoria home to live in Hyde Park.

IOL