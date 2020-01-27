MSNBC anchor Alison Morris and Kobe Bryant. Picture: Instagram/IANS
MSNBC anchor Alison Morris landed in hot water on Sunday while reporting about NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death. 

During her reporting segment, Morris was talking about Bryant's tenure with the LA Lakers and instead of saying Lakers she is heard saying what many took as the n-word. 

In the video clip she says, "Yeah, it seems that he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n*gg*rs convention".

This lead to social media taking flaring up and roasting her for using the n-word. 

However, Morris apologies in a tweet and explained that she didn't say the n-word and the she combined Knicks and Lakers which made her say "Nakers" instead. 

She wrote: "Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused."

Unfortunately, her apology didn't seem to have any impact as many African American Twitter users didn't believe her and said that she did use the n-word. 