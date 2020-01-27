MSNBC anchor Alison Morris gets roasted for LA 'Nakers' comment









MSNBC anchor Alison Morris and Kobe Bryant. Picture: Instagram/IANS MSNBC anchor Alison Morris landed in hot water on Sunday while reporting about NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death.

During her reporting segment, Morris was talking about Bryant's tenure with the LA Lakers and instead of saying Lakers she is heard saying what many took as the n-word.

In the video clip she says, "Yeah, it seems that he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n*gg*rs convention".

msnbc anchor @AlisonMorrisNOW def said 'niggers' & everybody knows it. (Just in case you weren't sure I've ISOLATED & REPEATED it ) — And I DARE you to tell me you hear the word "Nakers" lmao . that is what she is claiming. Don't be a liar, lady! Prob a slip but pic.twitter.com/az3dFT0tzd — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) January 27, 2020

This lead to social media taking flaring up and roasting her for using the n-word.

Ima need all my homegirls to catch her and put hands on her‼️ — eric 💯 (@bigchoponme) January 26, 2020

Did she just say, what I think she said. pic.twitter.com/lgTfbOqZuD — Jacky (@Jacky_Rapoo) January 26, 2020

Wow...she just said the 'N' word — Mamba * RIP* (@Faezon) January 26, 2020

Sick of they Disrespectful Ass 😡😤 — Bad Ting 🌻 🌊 (@pChanel) January 27, 2020

However, Morris apologies in a tweet and explained that she didn't say the n-word and the she combined Knicks and Lakers which made her say "Nakers" instead.





She wrote: "Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused."

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Unfortunately, her apology didn't seem to have any impact as many African American Twitter users didn't believe her and said that she did use the n-word.

Girl just quit it’s Over for you. On behalf of the internet, we don’t forgive you — yasmin 🍯 (@heyyas__) January 26, 2020

Yeah I listened to the clip SEVERAL times and you said the N word with a HARD G. So no we dont believe you. — Always Bet On Black (@BetOnBlaqq) January 26, 2020

Like hell you did! What in the world is a Naker anyway? There’s definitely an i sound in there pic.twitter.com/BoAphz7tXA — Bianca 🕸 Webber (@StarletWebber) January 26, 2020