Johannesburg - From witchcraft, to rocky relationships and illusions, Mzansi Twitter went wild with the #MzansiScaryStories hashtag.

Social media users shared funny stories - some from their childhood and some in current day situations in their lives. The mantra was ‘we all have a South African horror story to share’.

And the scope was wide, even including some politicians who have been in the news of late. Like Helen Zille, the DA’s recently appointed federal council chairperson, who made a stunning come back to politics last weekend.

Zille was elected at a party conference in Johannesburg last Sunday. Her return sparked the swift exit of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Atholl Trollip.

One Twitter user thought she was the ultimate ‘Mzansi Scary Story’.

And then there was time for some witchcraft.

#MzansiScaryStories

If you hear someone calling your name but you can't see the person

It's the witches testing their microphone pic.twitter.com/lzzyjrwkBn — Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_porsh) October 31, 2019

And when your boyfriend/girlfriend avoids you?

#MzansiScaryStories dating a man from Vaal, they will dribble you pic.twitter.com/kD9owBS0tD — 🦋 Black Butterfly 🦋 (@vanessa_sekati) October 31, 2019

And remember the time when the turn of the new millenium was supposed to be the end of the world?

And what about those distant voices in the bush?

You were not allowed to respond to someone who would call out your name at night because you might lose your voice #MzansiScaryStories pic.twitter.com/X8Y7TwXYeO — Kgothatso (@RareSeed_Thatso) October 31, 2019

Or what about those awful dreams which have you waking up in the middle of the night feeling paranoid and seeing things which aren’t really there.

#MzansiScaryStories waking up in the middle of the night, then you see the shadow of your jersey looking like a person pic.twitter.com/j8pGVYmNSr — Guluva😎🇿🇦 (@BeeKayBobo) October 31, 2019

And although some tweeps shared humourous stories, there was a reminder of some real and genuinely horrific South African horror stories, like unemployment, gender-based violence and femicide.

#MzansiScaryStories trying to obtain a qualification only to be unemployed. pic.twitter.com/ASHP4urHZQ — 🦋 Black Butterfly 🦋 (@vanessa_sekati) October 31, 2019

#MzansiScaryStories

Men killing and raping women and getting away with it pic.twitter.com/PxHfd08MIg — Swati Queen👑⭕🇿🇦 (@Mbali_porsh) October 31, 2019