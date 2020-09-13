NewsEish
Rasta showed off his painting of Thandeka Mdeliswa and Twitter was not happy. Picture: Twitter
Mzansi thinks Rasta needs a new hobby

Durban - Mzansi thinks it's time that Rasta hung up his paintbrushes and found another hobby.

Rasta’s latest painting is of slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. The 34-year-old was murdered on September 3. So far three suspects have been arrested for the crime.

Earlier on Sunday, Rasta shared his painting, which sent the Twitterverse into a spin with #Rasta trending for most of the day.

According to his bio on Twitter, Rasta is "rated (the) best paint artist in SA" but Mzansi has often disagreed.

@BonganeRay posted: “This is not funny anymore. Find another hobby or sell weed once. We will support you but we're not supporting this humiliation.”

@NunguKaNdlela tweeted: “I pledge to pay full eye test for you Rasta!”

@Ori_Debig_Beats shared: “Level 2: It’s time you pack your things and go. We’ll call you when your carrer is about to start Face with tears of joyRolling on the floor laughingMan facepalming.”

Rasta is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals.

The Zimbabwean born South African artist Rasta recently painted a portrait of the US actor Chadwick Boseman and once again got the painting wrong.

