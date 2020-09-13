Mzansi thinks Rasta needs a new hobby

Durban - Mzansi thinks it's time that Rasta hung up his paintbrushes and found another hobby.

Rasta’s latest painting is of slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa. The 34-year-old was murdered on September 3. So far three suspects have been arrested for the crime.

Earlier on Sunday, Rasta shared his painting, which sent the Twitterverse into a spin with #Rasta trending for most of the day.

According to his bio on Twitter, Rasta is "rated (the) best paint artist in SA" but Mzansi has often disagreed.

RIP Thandeka, another GBV case lost 😥 pic.twitter.com/EBedzE9pvV — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) September 13, 2020

@BonganeRay posted: “This is not funny anymore. Find another hobby or sell weed once. We will support you but we're not supporting this humiliation.”