Cakes that look exactly like rolls of toilet paper are displayed at Ronttosrouva bakery, as the spread of Covid-19 continues, in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters
PICS: Finnish baker's toilet roll cakes keep profits rolling in

Helsinki - A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.

The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

The first five cakes sold within an hour, baker Uliana Timofeeva told Reuters, and the cake became a social media hit.

The bakery now has hundreds of orders and its owner Saana Lampinen has even been able to hire two extra people to her 9-member team.

Cakes that look exactly like rolls of toilet paper are displayed at Ronttosrouva bakery in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters
Uliana Timofeeva, a worker at Ronttosrouva bakery, prepares a "toilet paper cake". Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters
Saana Lampinen, the owner of Ronttosrouva bakery, hard at work on one of her signature cakes. Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters
Cakes that look exactly like rolls of toilet paper are displayed at Ronttosrouva bakery in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters
Raw cakes that will look exactly like rolls of toilet paper when they are done are seen at Ronttosrouva bakery in Helsinki, Finland. Picture: Attila Cser/Reuters


"For us it's a game changer and I am relieved because I know all my employees are safe for months now," she said. 

