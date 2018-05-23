Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: Owen Humphreys/AP

London - Nearly 2 billion people people around the world were glued to their seats to watch the Royal Wedding on May 19.

Some looked forward to the dress, others looked forward to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vows, whereas others were excited to see the wedding as a whole.

So it's no surprise that worldwide traffic for adult website, Pornhub saw a significant drop.

According to statisticians, as soon as the ceremony at Windsor Castle began, traffic plummeted by a massive 10%. There was a drop of 21% in the United Kingdom and 6% in the United States.

The French were the least interested in porn at the time, as Pornhub noted the biggest traffic drop of -23% during the ceremony in that country.

However, Pornhub searches for Meghan Markle increased significantly in the days before and after the wedding, reaching as high as +2812% on May 21st.

There were also searches for 'Prince Harry', 'Prince' and 'Princess' and searches containing the term “royal” grew by 1865% after the ceremony.

Although, that is not to say that porn watchers were only interested in the royal family....

"Many celebrities attending the wedding also caused increased interest from fans searching Pornhub. Meghan’s fellow Suits co-star 'Abigail Spencer' saw searches increase by +178%, 'Kate Middleton” was up 988%, 'Serena Williams' +108%, 'Victoria Beckham' 4213% followed closely by 'David Beckham' up 3440%," the adult site said in a statement, adding that there also many searched for 'Priyanka Chopra'.

