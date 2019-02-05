Hornsea School and Language College's name has since been corrected on Google. Picture: Google screengrab

It’s not going to get top marks in geography – but one pupil’s prank has certainly put his school on the map.

For a mischievous youngster has managed to rename his Yorkshire school on Google maps as a ‘prison’ and ‘hell on earth’.

To the bemusement of staff, Hornsea School and Language College began to appear as ‘Hornsea Prison & Hell On Earth’.

The pupil is thought to have tricked the search engine by inputting bogus data, according to the BBC. Although the listing is now being removed, a Facebook page still refers to the East Riding school as Hornsea Prison & Language College.

The school said it knew who the prankster was.

Headteacher Steve Ostler warned: ‘We recommend that all schools take ownership of their Google map icon to prevent any copycat behaviours.’

Daily Mail