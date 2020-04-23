NewsEish
That's more like it! President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a mask, properly over his mouth after he made a blunder during the live address.

Ramaphosa steals the show with mask blunder

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that South Africa's lockdown measures would be relaxed slightly from next Friday, May 1, but he also became a joke on social media when he when he failed to wear a mask properly, hooking it over his eyes and nose, instead of his mouth. 

This as he left the podium from the Union Buildings, where he had been addressing millions of South Africans about relaxed lockdown measures. 

Ramaphosa's PR demonstration of wearing a cloth mask did not go as planned as he also unfortunately touched the front of the outside of the mask, something that is constantly warned against. 

As quickly as South Africans learned that he had relaxed the Level 5 lockdown we are currently in to Level 4, a mask challenge started trending on social media as South Africans had fun at the president's expense. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

