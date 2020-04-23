Ramaphosa steals the show with mask blunder





This as he left the podium from the Union Buildings, where he had been addressing millions of South Africans about relaxed lockdown measures.





Ramaphosa's PR demonstration of wearing a cloth mask did not go as planned as he also unfortunately touched the front of the outside of the mask, something that is constantly warned against.

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that South Africa's lockdown measures would be relaxed slightly from next Friday, May 1, but he also became a joke on social media when he when he failed to wear a mask properly, hooking it over his eyes and nose, instead of his mouth.