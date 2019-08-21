#IknewIWasEvilWhen i stole my roommate woers and cook it as mince pic.twitter.com/Jzm0V97LOt— sniper (@sniper17082907) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I told my mother that there are no such things as Parent-teacher meetings pic.twitter.com/kbW48VJFY8— Papi!! (@SiphoKhanyile12) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen bae said she's pregnant and I said have you found the father yet. pic.twitter.com/vITsEc2wM1— Beard_Guy (@KayG_Nchabeleng) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I stole Money at home and accused my brothers pic.twitter.com/TghBr8Vxzs— Rihanna of the GAYS☆👑 (@saydiefs) August 21, 2019
#IKnewIWasEvilWhen I did this more than once.😏 pic.twitter.com/6dVjrCbfYu— Mr.Fork_it!® (@SupremeThought) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen i put sleeping pills in my grandmother tea because i wanted to sneak this girl in my room🤦🏾♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/L5tMNwQQKS— Asa_Luh (@asa_luh) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I told my mum to join whatsapp /Facebook it's R800 pic.twitter.com/pMgDQd040M— Khenzane temba (@t_Khenzane) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I made my Granny's phone dim and I told her its broken and its gonna cost 500 bucks to fix it😂😂😂😂😂and I chowed that money pic.twitter.com/KieQN1e2Mi— Precious (@Preciou69318386) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I agreed to have random sex with someone then changed my mind when we were both naked😏 pic.twitter.com/BQ4a1qFqZJ— Minenhle kubheka (@Minnie_khathide) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I used church Wi-Fi to watch porn pic.twitter.com/usMPMKxt3n— Paul_epa (@paul_epa) August 21, 2019
#IknewIWasEvilWhen I stole my uncles' Vodka and replaced it with water😆 pic.twitter.com/NbEwuyvXF2— Pk_ (@pk_mngunii) August 21, 2019