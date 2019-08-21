File picture: Pexels



CAPE TOWN - It seems the drudgery and fatigue that we all seem to get on a Wednesday has led to a number of Twitter users going HAM (Hard as a Mother) for the trend #IknewIWasEvilWhen.

The hashtag needs very little explanation, but for some who are still in the dark, Twitter users are confessing some of the 'evil' things they have said, thought or done. Let's be honest - we have all been there.





Take a look at the 'evil' things South African Twitters users do when they think no one is watching.





#IknewIWasEvilWhen i stole my roommate woers and cook it as mince pic.twitter.com/Jzm0V97LOt — sniper (@sniper17082907) August 21, 2019









#IknewIWasEvilWhen I told my mother that there are no such things as Parent-teacher meetings pic.twitter.com/kbW48VJFY8 — Papi!! (@SiphoKhanyile12) August 21, 2019





#IknewIWasEvilWhen bae said she's pregnant and I said have you found the father yet. pic.twitter.com/vITsEc2wM1 — Beard_Guy (@KayG_Nchabeleng) August 21, 2019









#IknewIWasEvilWhen I stole Money at home and accused my brothers pic.twitter.com/TghBr8Vxzs — Rihanna of the GAYS☆👑 (@saydiefs) August 21, 2019













#IknewIWasEvilWhen i put sleeping pills in my grandmother tea because i wanted to sneak this girl in my room🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/L5tMNwQQKS — Asa_Luh (@asa_luh) August 21, 2019





#IknewIWasEvilWhen I told my mum to join whatsapp /Facebook it's R800 pic.twitter.com/pMgDQd040M — Khenzane temba (@t_Khenzane) August 21, 2019





#IknewIWasEvilWhen I made my Granny's phone dim and I told her its broken and its gonna cost 500 bucks to fix it😂😂😂😂😂and I chowed that money pic.twitter.com/KieQN1e2Mi — Precious (@Preciou69318386) August 21, 2019









#IknewIWasEvilWhen I agreed to have random sex with someone then changed my mind when we were both naked😏 pic.twitter.com/BQ4a1qFqZJ — Minenhle kubheka (@Minnie_khathide) August 21, 2019









#IknewIWasEvilWhen I stole my uncles' Vodka and replaced it with water😆 pic.twitter.com/NbEwuyvXF2 — Pk_ (@pk_mngunii) August 21, 2019





We hope you enjoyed the laughs as much as we did.





IOL







