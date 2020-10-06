Sewing needles, nails, screwdriver found in teen's stomach

Kanpur - Bizarre though it may sound, an 18-year-old boy has been found to be carrying three-inch long iron nails, sewing machine needles and a screwdriver in his stomach.

Karan, 18, a resident of the Bhatwa village in Unnao, complained of severe stomach pain and was brought to a medical facility on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway on Sunday.

After a scan, the doctors detected foreign bodies in the stomach.

A three-hour long surgery was performed on Monday during which the doctors found sharp-edged iron tools, 30 three-inch iron nails, a rough-edged tool, a four-inch long iron rod, four sewing machine needle threaders and a screwdriver in his stomach.

The patient's father, Kamlesh, told doctors that Karan was mentally disturbed and they did not know how and when he swallowed so many tools.