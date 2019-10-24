'Shame on you': Ramaphosa roasted for sleeping at Russia-Africa summit









President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering an address during plenary of the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi in the Russian Federation. Photo: Kopano Tlape/GCIS. Sochi - A picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa sleeping at the Russia-Africa summit held in Sochi has earned him more rebuke than praise, with some saying it was “wasteful expenditure” to send him to the gathering. In the picture screen grabbed from SABC News - which was beaming the proceedings live - Ramaphosa is seen enjoying a nap in a sea of awake and highly attentive delegates. The picture was then circulated on social media with some critics saying he was not taking the summit seriously like the Financial Times Africa summit in London where he was seen smiling with some delegates and even posing for photos. One Twitter user, Sean (@xoularh), in reference to the Thuma Mina (send me) slogan of Ramaphosa, said it looks like we have sent the wrong person.

Enough about Mmusi, did y’all see that the Ramaphosa is sleeping in a summit in Russia. Hayi sithume umntu owrongo apha #MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/5vxDOvC2T7 — Sean (@xoularh) October 23, 2019

Another user, Slave (@Tlhalefi2) said: “Ramaphosa has a sleeping disorder. He sleeps where he should be wide awake - Russia! Important decisions are going to be taken in his sleep and one would hear him say, "I'm shocked" when he gets up.”

Ramaphosa has a sleeping disorder. He sleeps where he should be wide awake - Russia!



Important decisions are going to be taken in his sleep and one would hear him say, "I'm shocked" when he gets up.



SA is in a real crisis! https://t.co/dQ210YX4SE — Slave (@Tlhalefi2) October 23, 2019

Jabu Makhoba (@JabuMakhoba), in reference to the presence of Russian bombers currently on a goodwill tour in South Africa, said Ramaphosa should be awake.

Is Russia preparing to nuke Mzansi with the 'bombers' that landed at Waterkloof, meanwhile President Cyril Ramaphosa is sleeping in Russia-Africa summit. Vladimir Putin's speech must very monotonous. nope, deadly! pic.twitter.com/PGdONk2b6j — Jabu Makhoba (@JabuMakhoba) October 23, 2019

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Phillip Mhlongo @phillip_mhlongo, was more scathing and said it was worrying that Ramaphosa slept during an important meaning.

Shame on you Cyril Ramaphosa. You go all the way to sleep in Russia when continent at large is engaging on critical issues facing the continent, instead, you smile out loud on baked bread! Uyaqhuba CR17 https://t.co/Sx5WFDyA9O — phillip mhlongo (@phillip_mhlongo) October 23, 2019

Despite that, there were those who were forgiving, saying the president was tired just like any human being would be after being in a long haul flight from South Africa to Russia.

