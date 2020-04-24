NewsEish
An artists impression of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter
South Africans show appreciation for Ramaphosa with ‘Cyril Fridays’

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa may have embarrassingly failed to wear his mask properly on Thursday night, but on Friday morning, thousands of South Africans showed his appreciation for him with the "Cyril Fridays" trend on social media. 

Trending at Number 1 just around lunch time on Friday, and with over 12 000 tweets, South Africans posted their messages and support for Ramaphosa, who has seen his popularity increase during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sentiments shared in Ramaphosa’s favour saw him described as “leadership” and that he had “stepped” up during the country's time of need, firstly by instituting the lockdown three weeks after the country’s first case in March, and this week, when he announced stringent social and economic relief measures to fight the effects of the Covid-19 virus. 

#CyrilFridays 

Cyril RamaphosaCovid-19lockdown

