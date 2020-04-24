South Africans show appreciation for Ramaphosa with ‘Cyril Fridays’

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa may have embarrassingly failed to wear his mask properly on Thursday night, but on Friday morning, thousands of South Africans showed his appreciation for him with the "Cyril Fridays" trend on social media.

Trending at Number 1 just around lunch time on Friday, and with over 12 000 tweets, South Africans posted their messages and support for Ramaphosa, who has seen his popularity increase during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sentiments shared in Ramaphosa’s favour saw him described as “leadership” and that he had “stepped” up during the country's time of need, firstly by instituting the lockdown three weeks after the country’s first case in March, and this week, when he announced stringent social and economic relief measures to fight the effects of the Covid-19 virus.

Pleased #CyrilFridays is out-trending #CyrilMaskChallenge because my abiding memory of last night is @PresidencyZA's leadership & calm authority. The mask 'wardrobe malfunction' made us laugh but in the nicest possible way, relieving stress & reminding us that we're all human pic.twitter.com/JHBTrkztKZ — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) April 24, 2020

“We shall recover. We shall overcome. We shall prosper. May God bless South Africa and protect her people.”

You are tired and stressed my President but you’re able to give us hope and leadership. We appreciate you sir!



#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/3WC6YBJTwx — Sanele #WeShallOverCome🇿🇦 (@Gamede_SC) April 24, 2020

Awww you guys are actually being so nice for a change. This is the content I signed up for #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/sfCSLcJHdj — Lethu (@GirlOnTheAvi) April 24, 2020

We really have to give it to him, Daddy came through for us and I had my doubts at some point, he is leadership #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/KFIoXcfoU3 — Anele Booi🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) April 24, 2020

@CyrilRamaphosa You’re trying your best in this challenging time. I hope your team makes your job easy by being efficient in implementing all the strategies. May God give you all the strength and courage you need to carry you through this pandemic and beyond🙏🏼. #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/xqsDpVallt — NewSky_Communications (@GladysMatasane_) April 24, 2020

#CyrilFridays You're doing a great job Mr President. pic.twitter.com/pPkELV8gij — Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) April 24, 2020

Considering the circumstances at hand, and reality that we have to comply with international recommendations, we have a good President here. Better than most. #CyrilFridays #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/F78cnmxOrC — Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) April 24, 2020

We appreciate all your efforts Oom Cyril. Our beloved cupcake #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/KZJgieqhS9 — Itumeleng (@Itu_Molapisi) April 24, 2020