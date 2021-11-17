Suspect accidentally shoots himself in armed robbery. Is he Gauteng’s dumbest criminal?

Durban – A Gauteng man woke up this morning and chose violence – literally. But it seems his plan didn't quite end as he'd hoped after he shot himself in the leg while escaping. Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst said emergency services were called to the scene of a shooting in Kenilworth just after 7am this morning.

"Reports indicate that an adult male had been shot in the head and chest during an armed robbery by a gun-wielding adult male. This happened at the corners of Van Hulsteyn and Andrews streets. “After the firearm was discharged, the gunman attempted to flee on foot. In doing so, he had shot himself in the upper thigh, effectively ending his escape," Herbst said. He added that the adult male victim was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by emergency care practitioners.