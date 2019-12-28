1065 Westminster Abbey is consecrated.
1700 Governor Willem Adriaan van der Stel lays the first bricks of an octagonal church, the tower of which still forms part of the Groote Kerk in Cape Town.
1849 M Jolly-Bellin discovers dry-cleaning when he accidentally upsets a lamp, containing turpentine and oil, on his clothing and sees the cleaning effect.
1856 Woodrow Wilson, the 28th US President, is born in Staunton, Virginia. He is best remembered for stating, ‘The world must be made safe for democracy’, while asking Congress for a declaration of war against Germany. He suffered a paralytic stroke in 1919 and never regained his health, leading to speculation that his wife was running the White House during his illness.