London - A guy with an insatiable appetite for chicken nuggets and President Barack Obama are among those making the biggest splash on Twitter this year. Twitter released its top trending people and topics for 2017, ranging from sports, to politics, to Korean boy bands.

Following are the most retweeted tweets of 2017.

1. HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

2. "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

3. With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need!;

With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) August 30, 2017

4. broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

5. Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

6. (This retweet contained an image of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on stage).

7. U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

9. It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

10. Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!!

Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! pic.twitter.com/bcTT905knP — Sam (@SamMartin_6) August 31, 2017

10. suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255

1 person ends their life every 40 seconds

will u take the time to retweet this & possibly save one of them?

suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255



1 person ends their life every 40 seconds



will u take the time to retweet this & possibly save one of them? — seth joesph (@sethjoesph) August 28, 2017

