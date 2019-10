The real story behind the infamous 'Hugo, bel die polisie' video









An old viral video entitled "Hugo, bel die polisie" has gone viral again on social media on Wednesday. The video is more than a year old, according to Jacaranda FM, Rian van Heerden has now decided to investigate and lean more about the infamous fight. The initial video showed a fight between a local family in Pretoria North.

According to Jacaranda FM, the disabled gentleman with the amputated leg, Wynand, was painting when he heard his wife, Ronel, screaming in the driveway.

When he went to investigate he found a number of people fighting.

Wynand said the fight started because of his son's relationship with the blonde woman in the video. According to Wynand, his son and the blond woman were just friends.

This was not what the blond woman's boyfriend thought. He was under the impression that they were having an affair.

The boyfriend then gather his friends to come fight with Wynand's son.

