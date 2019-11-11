'This Black Friday We' has Twitter debating how to tackle it









Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically characterised by frenzied purchasing, as discounts are often significant but quantities are limited. Photo: Pixabay

Black Friday is fast approaching and many retailers have already started early special in anticipation of the shopping frenzy on November 29. A couple of years ago, the huge American discount shopping day following Thanksgiving started gaining traction in South Africa.

And while the discounts locally didn't come close to the 70% upwards sales in the States, South Africans joined in on the tradition of storming stores on this day in anticipation for the festive season in hopes of getting their hands on a good deal.





This year, tweeps are already debating as to how they with tackle Black Friday.





While some mentioned they want to save their money this year, others were still unsure how to tackle this discount galore day.

#ThisBlackFridayWe Are Using The WhatsApp Stokvel Money To Spoil Ourselves. Don't be guilty, you earned it pic.twitter.com/p59PMW1U70 — Lowkie ✨🥀 (@lowkie4_20) November 11, 2019

#ThisBlackFridayWe only buy what we can afford and avoid dikoloto 😏😏 — 😍❤AngelEyes❤😍 (@Mo_AngelEyes) November 11, 2019

#ThisBlackFridayWe buy Christmas gifts for all our friends.

🔴🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/u3TloNNR3w — Crown Of Light👑 (@CrownOfLight3) November 11, 2019

Me thinking about all the things I'm gonna buy vs. What i see when i get to the shops #ThisBlackFridayWe pic.twitter.com/BDDQUPMs7O — 🐻Adorable Teddy🐻™️ (@TareinB) November 11, 2019