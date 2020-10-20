Tweeps drag SABC for saying Netflix subscribers should pay TV licence fees

Durban - Tweeps were not impressed with the South African Broadcasting Corporation's sentiments that Netflix users should paying TV licence fees. On Tuesday, IOL reported that the public broadcaster said a regulation is needed that would require pay-TV service providers like MultiChoice (DStv) and Netflix to collect TV licences on behalf of the broadcaster. In a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications by Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana, the public broadcaster said the “outdated” definition of a TV licence needs to be adapted to fit current technologies. Kekana indicated that TV licences could be expanded to include other devices and not only TVs. The SABC said that such a regulation would be similar to municipalities collecting traffic fines and motor vehicle licence disks.

@itseviforyou said: “Sabc is going against our human right by forcing us to pay TV licence through Netflix and Dstv because there stupid employees looted all the money now all of us must suffer,They want people with no tvs to pay tv license,its messed up.”

@BesterDominique tweeted: “SABC will take the voetsek tag to a whole nada level.”

@KKPKailin tweeted: “Where does the TV License money go anyway? I haven’t watched SABC in maybe 10 years...”

@ManRichD tweeted: “SABC must find other ways to generate revenue beside tv license.”

@M0LEBATSI tweeted: “SABC is outta they gaddamn minds.”

IOL